Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research lowered Phillips 66 from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $117.93.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Phillips 66 stock opened at $102.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.11. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $73.85 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.48. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 19.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $66,408.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,625.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips 66

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSX. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 210.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.