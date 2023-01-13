Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research lowered Phillips 66 from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $117.93.
Phillips 66 Stock Performance
Phillips 66 stock opened at $102.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.11. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $73.85 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.41.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $66,408.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,625.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips 66
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSX. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 210.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.
Phillips 66 Company Profile
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
