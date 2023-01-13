Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PIRS opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $3.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average of $1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 75.31% and a negative net margin of 121.78%. Equities analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Pieris Pharmaceuticals

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PIRS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 9,665.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,360 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 47.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

