Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PIRS opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $3.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average of $1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.95.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 75.31% and a negative net margin of 121.78%. Equities analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Pieris Pharmaceuticals
About Pieris Pharmaceuticals
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.
Further Reading
