Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 437 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,411,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 35,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 12,714 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 80,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares during the period.

HHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Howard Hughes to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.25.

NYSE HHC opened at $82.33 on Friday. The Howard Hughes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.90 and a fifty-two week high of $105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.38.

In other Howard Hughes news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 1,560,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $109,214,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,180,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,625,830. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,219,532 shares of company stock worth $158,910,530. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

