Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 4,466 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $842,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,787,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.22. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

