Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 608 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 544 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.92.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.4 %

SBUX stock opened at $105.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.88 and a 200 day moving average of $90.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $107.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 75.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,280 shares of company stock worth $2,663,595. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

