Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 21,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 267.4% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 67,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,246,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $156.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.13. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $169.79.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

