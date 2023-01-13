Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Decreases Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $280.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.43.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NSC stock opened at $254.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $248.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.15. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $291.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $58.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.46. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.