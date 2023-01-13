Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,470 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $19.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.22. The company has a market cap of $138.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

