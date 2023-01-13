Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Grows Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin sold 5,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.48, for a total value of $986,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,189,530.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin sold 5,234 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.48, for a total transaction of $986,504.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,756 shares in the company, valued at $9,189,530.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $2,422,202.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,675 shares in the company, valued at $17,683,546.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,485 shares of company stock valued at $14,105,670 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TRV stock opened at $191.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $44.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.41. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.65 and a 1 year high of $194.45.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 27.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.43.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.