Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 108.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 71.6% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $283.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.17. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.95 and a 12-month high of $379.28. The company has a market capitalization of $178.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $464,952.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,448,738.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $464,952.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,448,738.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,519.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,320 shares of company stock valued at $9,989,748. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

