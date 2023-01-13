Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $1.18 Million Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,264 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

Williams Companies Price Performance

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 8,500 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $290,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,155,623.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMB opened at $32.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.32 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.66%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Further Reading

