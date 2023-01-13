Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Increases Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 28.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,007,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,235,284,000 after buying an additional 6,156,960 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,008,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,437,229,000 after buying an additional 3,291,401 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,624,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,800,906,000 after buying an additional 1,393,676 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.9% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,171,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $412,710,000 after buying an additional 672,266 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,031,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $937,382,000 after purchasing an additional 624,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D opened at $62.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.41. The firm has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.18 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on D. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

