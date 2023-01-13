Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 37,419 SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 15,773 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SEI Investments from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on SEI Investments from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.80.

SEI Investments Stock Up 0.4 %

SEI Investments stock opened at $61.56 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $471.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.35 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 24.98%. As a group, analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is presently 23.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $817,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,933.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Kevin Barr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,833,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $817,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,933.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,100 shares of company stock worth $2,036,235 over the last quarter. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Articles

