Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Raises Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,475 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 43,271,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,484,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,115 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $997,128,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,537,000 after acquiring an additional 292,574 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,550,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,231,000 after acquiring an additional 830,345 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,684,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $469,519,000 after acquiring an additional 128,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU stock opened at $36.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.03. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.