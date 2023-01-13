Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 1,343 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 200,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 39,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 222,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SDY opened at $129.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.52. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $110.55 and a 12 month high of $133.22.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

