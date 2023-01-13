Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 219 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AFL. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 8,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 66.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price target on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

Aflac Price Performance

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,676.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,676.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 57,388 shares of company stock valued at $4,065,339 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac stock opened at $71.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.92. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $74.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

