Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 2,885 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. reduced its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000.

IJJ stock opened at $108.16 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $89.62 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

