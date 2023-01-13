Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 74 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2,580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of IWN opened at $147.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.64. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $128.24 and a 12 month high of $167.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

