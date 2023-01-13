Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 922 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. reduced its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at $35,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:CL opened at $76.84 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $85.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.97.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 81.74%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

