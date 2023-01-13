Portland Global Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Portland Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 56,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,158,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 13,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 48,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $113.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $69.81 and a twelve month high of $114.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.58. The stock has a market cap of $466.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 29.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.41.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.