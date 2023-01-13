PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) PT Raised to C$25.00

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.75 to C$22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

PrairieSky Royalty Price Performance

Shares of PREKF opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $17.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average of $14.53.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.