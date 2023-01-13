Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.
Primo Water Trading Up 0.8 %
PRMW opened at $15.47 on Tuesday. Primo Water has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.42 and a beta of 1.08.
About Primo Water
Further Reading
