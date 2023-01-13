Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Director William M. Sullivan Sells 12,115 Shares

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $257,322.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,832,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,892,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Privia Health Group stock opened at $25.81 on Friday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $44.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -71.69 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.05 and its 200 day moving average is $31.69.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $342.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Privia Health Group to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Privia Health Group to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Privia Health Group from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRVA. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Privia Health Group in the first quarter worth about $210,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Privia Health Group by 60.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,732 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Privia Health Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Privia Health Group by 200.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 15,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Privia Health Group by 124.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 20,464 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

