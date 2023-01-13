ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.43

Shares of ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.43 and last traded at $24.43, with a volume of 419746 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.65.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ProFrac from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.42.

ProFrac Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in ProFrac during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in ProFrac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProFrac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ProFrac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of ProFrac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

