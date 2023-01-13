Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Czech National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $3,708,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $99.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $85.46 and a one year high of $124.22. The company has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.33 and a beta of 1.42.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 666.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Prudential Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.54.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.