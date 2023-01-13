Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PSTG. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. TheStreet raised Pure Storage from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Pure Storage to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.94.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage Price Performance

NYSE PSTG opened at $26.52 on Tuesday. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $36.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 663.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pure Storage

In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $748,993.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 480,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,011,286.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 9,930 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $270,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,731.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $748,993.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,011,286.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 59,170 shares of company stock worth $1,605,075 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. FMR LLC lifted its position in Pure Storage by 9.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,316,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $933,700,000 after buying an additional 3,242,506 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 92.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,909,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,660 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 2,342.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,256,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,390,000 after buying an additional 1,205,042 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Pure Storage by 130.8% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,691,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,292,000 after acquiring an additional 958,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Pure Storage by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,971,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,965,000 after purchasing an additional 841,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.