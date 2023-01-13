Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Uber Technologies, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Uber Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill expects that the ride-sharing company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Uber Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($5.12) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 90.49%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 2.4 %

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on UBER. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.82.

Shares of UBER opened at $29.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $43.92. The company has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,957,362.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,865. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 76.5% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,347 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 176.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Further Reading

