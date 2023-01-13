Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Comstock Resources, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 8th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.62. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Comstock Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.62 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

CRK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lowered Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comstock Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

CRK opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $22.11.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.48 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 70.54% and a net margin of 29.59%.

Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Morris E. Foster bought 14,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.33 per share, for a total transaction of $200,978.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,641.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Comstock Resources news, Director Jim L. Turner acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $208,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 280,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,997.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Morris E. Foster acquired 14,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.33 per share, with a total value of $200,978.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 176,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,641.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Resources

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRK. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

