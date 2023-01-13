Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Lifted by Analyst

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hologic in a report issued on Thursday, January 12th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.86. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hologic’s current full-year earnings is $3.46 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Hologic’s FY2023 earnings at $3.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HOLX. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their target price on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $79.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $81.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.68 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 26.77%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS.

In related news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $1,054,512.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,193,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hologic news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,860,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $1,054,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,193,797.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 59.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 409.8% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 163.9% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

