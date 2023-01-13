Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Decreased by KeyCorp

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for PDC Energy in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 8th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now anticipates that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $3.73 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.50. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for PDC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $15.82 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.39 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $5.30 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $21.27 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PDCE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.33.

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $66.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 2.51. PDC Energy has a 1-year low of $51.18 and a 1-year high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.36). PDC Energy had a return on equity of 45.90% and a net margin of 49.76%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 7.18%.

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $124,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,556 shares in the company, valued at $22,718,614.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $124,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,556 shares in the company, valued at $22,718,614.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.81, for a total transaction of $73,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,276,167.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,839 shares of company stock worth $4,814,486. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in PDC Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,406 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,355 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,899 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 23.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 853 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

