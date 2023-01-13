Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Issued By KeyCorp

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of SM Energy in a research report issued on Sunday, January 8th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $2.65 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for SM Energy’s current full-year earnings is $7.32 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.78 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SM Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho began coverage on SM Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.25.

SM Energy Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $33.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 4.48. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $28.91 and a 1-year high of $54.97.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $835.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.92 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 36.09%.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 2.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Julio M. Quintana sold 22,300 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $954,217.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,217,983.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SM. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 88.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,142 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,825,000 after buying an additional 1,046,602 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in SM Energy by 405.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,086,000 after purchasing an additional 948,900 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in SM Energy by 35.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,249,967 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,586,000 after purchasing an additional 849,019 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in SM Energy by 13.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,002,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $272,755,000 after purchasing an additional 842,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SM Energy by 65.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,776,381 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,735,000 after purchasing an additional 705,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Featured Articles

