Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for agilon health, inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:AGL)

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for agilon health in a report issued on Monday, January 9th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for agilon health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for agilon health’s FY2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Get agilon health alerts:

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $694.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.24 million.

agilon health Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on agilon health in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on agilon health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on agilon health from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

agilon health stock opened at $19.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. agilon health has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $28.36. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of -73.96 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.07.

Insider Transactions at agilon health

In other news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 2,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $41,845.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,707.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 29,548 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $601,892.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,981.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 2,698 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $41,845.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,707.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,438 shares of company stock valued at $948,196 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On agilon health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of agilon health by 42.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 683,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,006,000 after purchasing an additional 205,232 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of agilon health by 4,059.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 31,703 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in shares of agilon health by 52.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health in the third quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health in the third quarter valued at $496,000.

agilon health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.