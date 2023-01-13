Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Issued By Oppenheimer

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Bread Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the company will earn ($3.46) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($3.56). The consensus estimate for Bread Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.46 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bread Financial’s Q1 2023 earnings at $10.51 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.24) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.54 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens raised shares of Bread Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Bread Financial Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of BFH stock opened at $39.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.80. Bread Financial has a 1-year low of $28.85 and a 1-year high of $75.60.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.69. The company had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.21 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 18.52%. Bread Financial’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.47 earnings per share.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.23%.

Institutional Trading of Bread Financial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Bread Financial by 387.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 27,625 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bread Financial by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Bread Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $21,151,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Bread Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Bread Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

