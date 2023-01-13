Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for M&T Bank Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for M&T Bank in a research note issued on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.90. The consensus estimate for M&T Bank’s current full-year earnings is $14.23 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.35 EPS.

MTB has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wedbush raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.72.

MTB opened at $149.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.83. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $138.43 and a 52 week high of $193.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,475,959,000 after purchasing an additional 316,266 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in M&T Bank by 20.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,629,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,375,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,870 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,101,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,291,378,000 after purchasing an additional 70,753 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth $982,517,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 15.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,364,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000,000 after purchasing an additional 705,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

