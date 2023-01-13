Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Webster Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.62. The consensus estimate for Webster Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.68 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.80 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $664.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Webster Financial to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.63.

NYSE:WBS opened at $48.54 on Wednesday. Webster Financial has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $64.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBS. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 217.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at $480,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at $410,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 78.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 78.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

