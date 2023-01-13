Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Sunday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.15) per share.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $75.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.45 million.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.0 %

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day moving average is $12.50. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $19.99.

Institutional Trading of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 17,823 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 892,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,506,000 after acquiring an additional 34,176 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 48.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 19,419 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 35,347 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $153,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 887,730 shares in the company, valued at $9,676,257. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Anthony Doyle sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $62,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $153,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 887,730 shares in the company, valued at $9,676,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,141 shares of company stock worth $1,862,013. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.