Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for STERIS’ (TSE:STE) Decreased by Atb Cap Markets

STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for STERIS’ in a report released on Monday, January 9th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for STERIS’’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$245.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$267.57 million.

STERIS’s MISSION IS TO HELP OUR CUSTOMERS CREATE A HEALTHIER AND SAFER WORLD by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe.

