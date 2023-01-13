Quilter plc (OTCMKTS:QUILF) Receives $129.08 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Quilter plc (OTCMKTS:QUILF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.08.

QUILF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Quilter from GBX 145 ($1.77) to GBX 135 ($1.64) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Quilter from GBX 85 ($1.04) to GBX 83 ($1.01) in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of QUILF opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average is $1.14. Quilter has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $1.20.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

