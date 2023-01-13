Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 1,532 Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 211,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,109,000 after purchasing an additional 26,842 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $697,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter.

PDP opened at $74.16 on Friday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $66.22 and a 12 month high of $88.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.53 and a 200 day moving average of $72.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.239 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

