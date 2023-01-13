Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 2,000 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $182,910.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,142,166.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $96,827.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $182,910.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,142,166.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,516 shares of company stock worth $768,482. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $68.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.72 and a beta of 1.20. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $107.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.96.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The technology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.13. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 23.57%. The business had revenue of $195.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Guidewire Software to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Guidewire Software from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

About Guidewire Software

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Read More

