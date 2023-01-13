Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 258.2% in the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 358,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,682,000 after buying an additional 24,044 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $218.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $215.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.21. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $262.53.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

