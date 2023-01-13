Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,402 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Watsco by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 3,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 5,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WSO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Watsco in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.17.

Watsco Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of WSO opened at $274.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.85. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.68 and a twelve month high of $311.86.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.39 by ($0.36). Watsco had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Watsco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $2.45 dividend. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.40%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading

