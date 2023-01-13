Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 2,360 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. FAS Wealth Partners lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 5,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 23,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 10,609 shares during the period. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 18,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $330,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $77.98 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $69.49 and a one year high of $111.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.01 and a 200 day moving average of $80.32.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

