Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 455 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 63.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,949,000 after buying an additional 30,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 195.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,408,000 after buying an additional 75,591 shares during the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPC. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.40.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

NYSE:GPC opened at $168.95 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $115.63 and a one year high of $187.73. The company has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

