Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 457 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,608 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in FedEx by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,426,647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,950,795,000 after acquiring an additional 98,022 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in FedEx by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,433,592 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,045,530,000 after buying an additional 196,115 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $929,536,000 after buying an additional 554,395 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284,390 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $297,196,000 after buying an additional 54,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,275,892 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $295,227,000 after buying an additional 80,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Down 0.2 %

FDX stock opened at $191.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $48.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.03. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $260.11.

FedEx Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 36.14%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $218.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Monday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $179.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Cowen reduced their target price on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $215.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.52.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

