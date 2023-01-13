Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 181.4% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 605 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KKR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.83.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $309,044,942.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $53.67 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.77 and a twelve month high of $73.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a PE ratio of -85.19, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.55.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $887.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.74 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is -98.41%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

