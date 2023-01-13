Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $762,000 Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRSK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 140.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 257.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $182.96 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.05 and a twelve month high of $222.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.01. The company has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The company had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.80 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 37.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.25%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRSK. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.36.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $731,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

