Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $773,000 Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Czech National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,933,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 51,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in STERIS by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE stock opened at $200.23 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $159.21 and a 1 year high of $255.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $182.08 and its 200-day moving average is $190.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,820.11, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.01). STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,708.94%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STE. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.40.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

