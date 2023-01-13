Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $855,000 Stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in RPM International were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the second quarter worth $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 2,340.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 11.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 151.8% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,841 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. 81.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPM International Stock Performance

RPM opened at $87.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. RPM International Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.56 and a 1-year high of $106.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.10. RPM International had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. RPM International’s payout ratio is presently 40.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of RPM International in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of RPM International from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.78.

RPM International Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

