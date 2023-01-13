Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $866,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $729,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 39,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 26,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 31,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $90.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.75. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $76.80 and a 1-year high of $107.80.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

